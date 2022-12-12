First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.69. 794,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,717. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

