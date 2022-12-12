First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.69. 794,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,717. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.