Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

