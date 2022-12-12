FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 10,220.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy CG LLC increased its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 329,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ASET traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Further Reading

