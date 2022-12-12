Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Trading Down 0.2%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 40,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 165,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLCO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 277,560 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 143,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period.

