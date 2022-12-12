Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $5.49 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $89.06 million and $6.65 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00031996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

