Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

FRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

FRU stock opened at C$15.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.97. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$10.18 and a one year high of C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

In related news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,647,219. In other Freehold Royalties news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,647,219. Also, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

