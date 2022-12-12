freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.70

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRTAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of freenet from €23.00 ($24.21) to €24.00 ($25.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on freenet from €32.00 ($33.68) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, freenet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

freenet Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

