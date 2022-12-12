Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.53. Frontline shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 70,252 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Up 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.