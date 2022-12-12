FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells $57,731.34 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $57,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
FRP Price Performance
FRPH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.34. 548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,524. The company has a market cap of $561.06 million, a PE ratio of 456.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $63.52.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 0.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Featured Articles
