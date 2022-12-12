Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 199.3% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fujitsu Price Performance

Shares of FJTSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 100,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

