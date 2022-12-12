Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 199.3% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FJTSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 100,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.85.
