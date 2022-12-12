FUNToken (FUN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $70.12 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $902.02 or 0.05305105 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00508854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.34 or 0.30149842 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

