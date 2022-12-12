Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Shares Up 9.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. 744,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile
Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.