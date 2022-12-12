Gala Market Capitalization Hits $175.47 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $175.47 million and $49.62 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

