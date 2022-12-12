Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VV stock opened at $179.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

