Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $28,509,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

