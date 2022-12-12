GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

GATX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.14. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,620. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.66 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, analysts predict that GATX will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 8.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GATX by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

