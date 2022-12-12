Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. 9,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

