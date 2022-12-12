Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Genenta Science Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. 9,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $13.13.
Genenta Science Company Profile
