General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,187. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.24.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

