Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,763,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.