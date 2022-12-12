Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Up 300.8% in November

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 300.8% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.88. 716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 6,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth $743,000.

