Goepper Burkhardt LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,393,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 895,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 359,229 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 150,420 shares during the period.

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,202. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.

