Goepper Burkhardt LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,677. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

