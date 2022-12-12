Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. 22,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

