Goldfinch Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003508 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 9% against the dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and $159,837.64 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,850,958 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

