Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Up 5,093.9% in November

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, an increase of 5,093.9% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Gores Technology Partners Price Performance

Shares of GTPA remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,208. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Gores Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTPA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

