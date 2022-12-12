Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Insider Purchases A$10,001.60 in Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Get Rating) insider Bryan Zekulich bought 526,400 shares of Gratifii stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,001.60 ($6,712.48).

Gratifii Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.09.

Get Gratifii alerts:

Gratifii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Gratifii Limited, a technology company, designs and develops loyalty and rewards programs in Australia, South Africa, and Singapore. It operates Mosaic, a customer enterprise engagement cloud platform that allows businesses to customize, operate, and manage loyalty programs. The company was formerly known as Mobecom Limited and changed its name to Gratifii Limited in May 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratifii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratifii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.