Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Insider Purchases A$10,001.60 in Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Get Rating) insider Bryan Zekulich bought 526,400 shares of Gratifii stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,001.60 ($6,712.48).
Gratifii Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.09.
Gratifii Company Profile
