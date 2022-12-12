GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GRNA opened at $1.14 on Thursday. GreenLight Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

