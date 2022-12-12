Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.92. 482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $330,526.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,275,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,935,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,716 shares of company stock worth $3,019,077. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

