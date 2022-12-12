Grindr (NYSE:GRND) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Critical Analysis

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grindr alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -36.88% -2.91% DoubleVerify 12.61% 6.54% 5.58%

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A DoubleVerify $332.74 million 12.11 $29.31 million $0.32 76.38

This table compares Grindr and DoubleVerify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grindr and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleVerify 0 2 9 0 2.82

DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $32.27, suggesting a potential upside of 32.05%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Grindr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Grindr on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.