Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Update

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCAAF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:GCAAF remained flat at $20.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

