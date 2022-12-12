Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.38 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and $303,118.86 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $914.59 or 0.05361231 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00507696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.65 or 0.30081210 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

