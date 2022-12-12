Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Raised to €210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.39.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of HVRRY opened at $98.49 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.