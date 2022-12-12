HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in November

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Trading Down 7.1 %

HAVLF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.05. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. HAVN Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.