HC Wainwright Trims Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Target Price to $4.00

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.