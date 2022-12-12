HC Wainwright Trims Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Target Price to $4.00

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

