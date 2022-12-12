HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HQY. Guggenheim raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.14.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

