Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.55 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $904.68 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00056180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005050 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,177.996185 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04672993 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,911,260.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.