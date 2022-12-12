Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $917.94 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $917.94 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00075505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00055881 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004994 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,177.996185 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04672993 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,911,260.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

