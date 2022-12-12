Hedera Price Reaches $0.0469 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $910.26 million and $11.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004973 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

