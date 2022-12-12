Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 215,113 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $17.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 116.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.