Home Reit (LON:HOME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.20

Shares of Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 40.08 ($0.49), with a volume of 20514861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.40 ($0.57).

Home Reit Trading Down 13.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.84. The company has a market capitalization of £316.89 million and a P/E ratio of 383.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 45.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

Home Reit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Home Reit Company Profile

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

