Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.89 billion-$128.89 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
NYSE HMC opened at $23.94 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
See Also
