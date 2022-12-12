Horizen Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $133.23 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.14 or 0.00058997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00268897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00087062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,139,431 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

