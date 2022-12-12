Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Acquires $52,120.00 in Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

HRZN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,168. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $340.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

