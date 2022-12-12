Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $14.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

