Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target Lowered to €50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Icade from €75.00 ($78.95) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Icade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Icade from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut Icade from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Icade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.34.

Icade Stock Performance

CDMGF stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. Icade has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

