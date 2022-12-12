iExec RLC Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00006751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $93.83 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020685 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00240549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

