IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in November

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IHI Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.22. IHI has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. IHI had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Equities analysts forecast that IHI will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Further Reading

