ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $5.92. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 14,715 shares traded.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 207,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 236,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 176,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

