ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $5.92. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 14,715 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
