IndiGG Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $228,225.66 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IndiGG has traded up 126.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

