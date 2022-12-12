Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $107.22 on Friday. Innospec has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

